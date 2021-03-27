"There has to be a reason" - John Cena Sr. reacts to recent WWE release

John Cena Sr. cannot understand why WWE recently agreed to release Andrade from his contract.

The former NXT Champion, 31, was widely considered to be one of WWE’s top stars for the future. However, he did not compete in any matches for the company following his loss to Angel Garza on WWE RAW in October 2020. He also went undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father questioned why WWE released someone with so much potential.

“We do not know the full circumstances. Well, okay [if WWE did not want to use him] but there’s got to be more to it than that. Again, I think you’re 100 percent right in what you’re saying [WWE should have kept Andrade], but once again we don’t know the story behind the story, as Paul Harvey, God rest his soul, used to say on his news program. ‘Now you’ve got the rest of the story!’ So there has to be a reason because you don’t have a talent like that young man and just say, ‘We’ve got nothing for you, bye.’”

Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting for 90 days. A empezar mis nuevas metas y empezamos pláticas, nada de esperar 90 días! 🇯🇵🇨🇱🇲🇽🇺🇸🇬🇧 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 26, 2021

Andrade, who is engaged to Charlotte Flair, has confirmed he is already in talks with other wrestling companies. Unlike some departing WWE Superstars, the Mexican star does not have to wait 90 days before he works for another promotion.

Andrade won two significant titles throughout his WWE career

Andrade is a one-time NXT Champion

Andrade originally made his name in NXT as Andrade “Cien” Almas. With on-screen business partner Zelina Vega by his side, he won the NXT Championship from Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2017.

Both Andrade and Vega moved to WWE’s main roster in April 2018. Andrade’s biggest accomplishment came in December 2019 when he won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden.

Orlando Colon (f.k.a. Epico) recently discussed Andrade’s WWE situation with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone. Colon said Andrade hated sitting in catering every week when he was not being used on WWE television.

