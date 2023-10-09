There's a "good possibility" CM Punk is heading to WWE, according to legend; reveals realistic reason why

CM Punk is heavily rumored to return to WWE following his abrupt AEW exit. Wrestling legend Konnan recently discussed why the former World Heavyweight Champion could join the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Punk joined WWE in 2005 and eventually became one of the most prominent names in the promotion. However, he departed the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2014 due to an alleged fallout with the management. The Second City Saint remained away from the squared circle following his exit before his AEW debut in August 2021.

During his AEW stint, Punk faced several top names, including MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe. In September 2023, The Second City Saint's contract was terminated due to an alleged backstage scuffle with Jack Perry. The 44-year-old's future in pro wrestling is up in the air following the development.

In the latest edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the rumors of Punk returning to WWE. The veteran said the Stamford-based company could rehire the former champion due to its professional rivalry with AEW.

"[When he had his troubles in AEW] He was getting his narrative out there through people cause I know those people and they called me. But I also think me and Joe said there's a good possibility he's gonna go there and the only reason I said that, a couple reasons, number 1, bro they love to put it in AEW's faces, they just love that just like AEW loves to put it in their face. I mean Tony literally hates those guys, I don't think they hate AEW, I just think they like to put it in their face." [1:15:12 - 1:15:53]

Konnan believes WWE would benefit more from CM Punk's signing than they did from Jade Cargill's

In the same podcast, the veteran said CM Punk has a history with WWE, just like Cody Rhodes did when he returned in 2022. Konnan added that the sports entertainment juggernaut doesn't have the same advantage with Jade Cargill's signing.

"They have a great thing in CM Punk that they don't have in Jade Cargill, and just like they have a great thing in Cody. They have a past together, so the story tells itself. He could join Cody as being part of the thing from AEW, he could go back to getting in Hunter's [Triple H] face again, like he did before. He already has a history there." [1:16:36 - 1:17:01]

Fans believe the Stamford-based promotion is dropping hints about CM Punk's potential return. It remains to be seen if he actually makes a comeback to his old stomping grounds.

