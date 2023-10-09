WWE has got a "great thing" with potential return of legendary 8-time champion that they "don't have" with Jade Cargill, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's WWE signing and the rumored return of CM Punk.

The Stamford-based promotion recently signed Cargill. She attended a tryout with the company before joining AEW in 2020. During her stint in the Tony Khan-led organization, the 31-year-old defeated several major names and held the TBS Championship for 508 days.

After Cargill's arrival, her former colleague, CM Punk, is also rumored to join WWE. The Second City Saint had a remarkable run in the sports entertainment juggernaut between 2005 and 2014. He became a household name during this time, winning numerous world titles and sharing the ring with legends like The Undertaker and John Cena.

In the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed Punk's potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Using Cody Rhodes' example, the veteran said that WWE could benefit from the 8-time champion's arrival because of his history with the promotion.

"They have a great thing in CM Punk that they don't have in Jade Cargill, and just like they have a great thing in Cody. They have a past together, so the story tells itself. He could join Cody as part of the thing from AEW, he could go back to getting in Hunter's [Triple H] face again, like he did before. He already has a history there." [1:16:36 - 1:17:01]

Triple H talked about Jade Cargill's much-awaited debut in WWE

During the Fastlane press conference, Triple H was asked about Jade Cargill's imminent debut. The Game said that Cargill was preparing for it and the company would introduce her on TV at the right time.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it. You wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So, no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure."

WWE's Chief Content Officer added that Cargill would make a massive impact upon her debut:

"I can tell you this: there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand. Everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her, and I think that is going to create some incredible programming, but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge." [58:22 - 59:03]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Jade Cargill debut and go after Rhea Ripley. Let's see what WWE has planned for her.

