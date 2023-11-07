"There’s got to be a big upset"- WWE veteran slams Triple H's booking of top stars (Exclusive)

There have been a lot of positive changes in WWE ever since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative head. However, The Game faced criticism from the former head writer, Vince Russo, for booking predictable matches.

Vince Russo has been a part of the pro wrestling fraternity for decades and was himself in charge of the creative in multiple companies. The wrestling veteran also served as the head writer of WWE for a couple of years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that everyone knew the result of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins on last night's episode of RAW. The former WWE personality added that the upcoming match between Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley is also very predictable, suggesting that Triple H and Co. need to mix things up a bit.

"Again, it’s always, you know, Seth Rollins going tonight against, you know, Sami Zayn or Zoey Stark [against Rhea Ripley]. You know who’s going to win these matches. At least once in a while, there’s got to be a big upset. When was the last time there was a big upset? You gotta pepper that in there, bro. I can't tell you...That's why you gotta throw one in there, you know, at least once every three years or something. Otherwise, okay so that’s another opponent that Rhea Ripley is going to beat," Vince Russo said. [41:46 - 43:01]

Vince Russo stated that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon prevented his return to WWE

After leaving WWE in 1999, Vince Russo went on to join WCW. However, he did not have a long run with the company and ended up leaving it just after a year. The veteran also returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second stint in 2002, but that also lasted just a week.

Russo recently revealed that he believes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon jeopardized his return to the global wrestling juggernaut.

"Now I'm gonna fast forward, bro, to 2002 when I almost went back to the WWE. It was clear to me at that point when Stephanie was the Head of creative, it was clear to me that neither Stephanie nor Triple H really wanted me back, and to me, the reason was obvious man, they just wanted the power. Stephanie was in charge of creative, she was married to Hunter. Now Vince [McMahon], you know, made a deal with me and wanted to bring me in and I think they kinda saw that as a threat to their creative power," Vince Russo said.

The former WWE head writer had made it clear that he has no heat with Triple H or anyone else and is content with his life.

