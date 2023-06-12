"There’s a lot more pressure on RAW than there was on NXT" - 29-year-old WWE star on moving to the main roster

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark recently opened up about the differences between being on NXT and being on the main roster.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was drafted to RAW during this year's WWE Draft. She's currently in a partnership with Trish Stratus, and they're involved in an angle with Becky Lynch. At Night of Champions, Stark made a surprise appearance during the show and attacked The Man, allowing the WWE Hall of Famer to capitalize and gain the victory.

In a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark commented on what it's like to be part of the main roster. She stated that there's more pressure on RAW than there was in NXT, but she thrives in it.

“It still does when we’re about five, six weeks in and every single day that I get to walk into work is incredible. I forget sometimes that I get to work with them, it’s so surreal. It’s crazy. There’s a lot more pressure on Raw than there was on NXT. A lot more eyeballs looking at you and everyone is standing there watching you and seeing what you can do. So, definitely a different feel to it but it’s a good feel, I thrive off the pressure," said Stark. [H/T Fightful]

Zoey Stark says she loves working with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Working with Stratus on the main roster is a huge deal for Zoey Stark, as it'll give her the rub that she needs to succeed. It could also lead to a match between Stark and Becky Lynch, who also sits atop the women's division ladder.

Stark stated during the same interview that she loves being paired with Stratus on WWE RAW, although she doesn't know whose idea it was for them to form an alliance.

"Honestly, I don’t know [whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus]. If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know but whoever came up with that idea, thank you, because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips."

Both Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch are set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Trish Stratus could make a surprise appearance during the bout to help her ally get the win.

