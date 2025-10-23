"But Nothing Lasts Forever" - Shinsuke Nakamura makes a heartbreaking confession

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:20 GMT
Shinsuke Nakamura has commented (Credit: WWE.com)
Shinsuke Nakamura has commented (Image credit: WWE.com)

Shinsuke Nakamura has made a heartbreaking confession, speaking about his retirement. The star has spoken up about it.

Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken about when he will retire

Shinsuke Nakamura spoke to Tokyo Sports about retiring and bringing an end to his wrestling career. Nakamura was speaking about two of his biggest rivals retiring at this time, in the form of Hiroshi Tanahashi and AJ Styles. Both of them are ending their careers in 2026. Speaking about how long he thinks his career has, he said that he had not had too many injuries, so it would not be him retiring right now.

He added that if he were thinking 10 years ahead, he'd be ending his career by then. However, for the next five years, it was uncertain, and there was a possibility he might retire. He added that he was unsure about the next day, and he could only live in the present. He said that he would be winding up his career in the next few years.

"Luckily, I don’t have many injuries, so it’s not like I’m retiring anytime soon. But nothing lasts forever. If you told me I’d still be wrestling in ten years, I’d have to question that. Five years? Maybe. No one knows what tomorrow brings, so I just have to do what I can now."
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE TV recently

Nakamura has been gone from action for quite some time. He recently returned to WWE TV, challenging Sami Zayn for the United States Title Open Challenge.

His return was a shock, and there was no idea that he'd be returning, but he was the star to come out. He ended up losing the match, and now Ilja Dragunov has been crowned the new United States Champion on the last show.

bell-icon Manage notifications