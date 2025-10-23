  • home icon
  Beloved WWE Star Wants One World Heavyweight Championship Run Before Ending Career

Beloved WWE Star Wants One World Heavyweight Championship Run Before Ending Career

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 23, 2025 00:30 GMT
It
It's almost time to bid farewell to the star (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star has spoken up about wanting one last World Heavyweight Championship run before he retires. This has become the focus of his run in the company.

Shinsuke Nakamura has one goal left in WWE before retiring

Shinsuke Nakamura has commented on retiring himself, and is winding up his career. However, before he can do so, there is one thing that he wants to achieve. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, the star admitted that he wanted to keep going until he could win the World Heavyweight Championship for one time. He felt that as a Japanese men's wrestler, winning the title was one of the things that was seen as out of reach. He felt that on the American stage, this was a breakthrough that was yet to happen.

He said that he hoped for him winning it to be proof that it could be done, and while he himself had wondered if he'd ever win it, he wanted future generations of Asian wrestlers to know that it was within reach.

"I believe in it, so I keep going. That’s the World Heavyweight Championship. I just want to win that. I think that’s the one thing that Japanese wrestlers, especially men, have yet to break through on this American stage. I don’t know if it’s proof, but I can’t help but wonder what would happen if I couldn’t do it. I hope I can leave some kind of path, or hope, for the next generation of Japanese and Asian wrestlers."
It should be noted that Nakamura has won the Intercontinental title twice, the US title thrice, the NXT Championship twice, and the tag team title once, but has never won the top title.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been part of AJ Styles' farewell tour

AJ Styles and John Cena are both now bringing an end to their WWE careers. While Nakamura's comments on his own retirement appear to show that it might not be too far away, he has been part of Styles' farewell event.

The WWE star made an appearance at Styles' farewell show in Japan where the star said goodbye to the crowd who had always supported him through his career.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
