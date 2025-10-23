Beloved WWE Star Wants One World Heavyweight Championship Run Before Ending Career

A WWE star has spoken up about wanting one last World Heavyweight Championship run before he retires. This has become the focus of his run in the company. Shinsuke Nakamura has one goal left in WWE before retiringShinsuke Nakamura has commented on retiring himself, and is winding up his career. However, before he can do so, there is one thing that he wants to achieve. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, the star admitted that he wanted to keep going until he could win the World Heavyweight Championship for one time. He felt that as a Japanese men's wrestler, winning the title was one of the things that was seen as out of reach. He felt that on the American stage, this was a breakthrough that was yet to happen.He said that he hoped for him winning it to be proof that it could be done, and while he himself had wondered if he'd ever win it, he wanted future generations of Asian wrestlers to know that it was within reach. &quot;I believe in it, so I keep going. That’s the World Heavyweight Championship. I just want to win that. I think that’s the one thing that Japanese wrestlers, especially men, have yet to break through on this American stage. I don’t know if it’s proof, but I can’t help but wonder what would happen if I couldn’t do it. I hope I can leave some kind of path, or hope, for the next generation of Japanese and Asian wrestlers.&quot;It should be noted that Nakamura has won the Intercontinental title twice, the US title thrice, the NXT Championship twice, and the tag team title once, but has never won the top title. Shinsuke Nakamura has been part of AJ Styles' farewell tourAJ Styles and John Cena are both now bringing an end to their WWE careers. While Nakamura's comments on his own retirement appear to show that it might not be too far away, he has been part of Styles' farewell event. The WWE star made an appearance at Styles' farewell show in Japan where the star said goodbye to the crowd who had always supported him through his career.