REPORTS: Shinsuke Nakamura May Not Wrestle Beloved Star in Last-Ever Match Before Retirement

Shinsuke Nakamura only recently returned to WWE programming. There has now been talk of his wrestling a star in a last-ever match before a major retirement.

Ad

Hiroshi Tanahashi may not end up facing Shinsuke Nakamura in his last-ever match

As per a report by Fightful, even though Shinsuke Nakamura has returned to action, it has nothing to do with him being the final star to face Hiroshi Tanahashi.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

The report said that though there were a number of people in NJPW who wanted Nakamura to be the one to face Tanahashi in his last match at Wrestle Kingdom 20, that was not something that was confirmed. There has been no conversation where that has been seen as the reality, and what it would mean for Nakamura to have that match, given their relationship with CMLL and AEW.

Ad

Trending

Fans will have to keep waiting to see who faces Tanahashi in his retirement bout. Meanwhile, Nakamura may have a new ally.

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura share more than history - they share a legacy

To say that Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura share history in their celebrated wrestling careers would be understating it. Both stars have been on opposite sides of the ring for their matches more times than can possibly be imagined.

Ad

They have wrestled each other, tagged with each other, or been in the same match on the card for at least 366 times on record. The two stars are very familiar with one another, and as such, when it comes to the end of the career of Tanahashi once and for all, Nakamura has been seen as the opponent that makes the most sense. However, with Nakamura in WWE, this has not seemed likely.

Ad

The Japanese star has also not wrestled much in recent months, but now with him back in action, the question of him being Tanahashi's final opponent has been raised once again.

It remains to be seen what happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences