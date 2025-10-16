Jey Uso Gets Surprising New WWE Ally After Walking Out On His Brother, Jimmy

Jey Uso has now got a new partner after walking out on his brother Jimmy on WWE RAW. This comes as a surprising new team.Jey Uso teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura during the WWE Live EventIn a shocking move for fans, Jey Uso teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE show in Melbourne. His brother Jimmy was hurt on RAW after his match against Bronson Reed. Jey had issues with his brother, which led to an angry moment on the show. However, he teamed with Nakamura to avenge what had happened.The two of them teamed up, and in a huge moment, Jey hit the spear on Bron to take out the man who has made the move his own over the last few years, simply due to the ferocity with which he hits it. As a result of the move, Breakker was unable to kick out, and Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura won. However, it was the fact that after the match was done, the two stars celebrated in a big moment, yeeting together.The video of the moment can be seen below.Jey Uso walked out on Jimmy during WWE RAWJey had already told Jimmy earlier in the day that he would not be helping him as he had his own goals to focus on, and winning the No. 1 Challenger's match against CM Punk and LA Knight was his highest priority. However, after Jimmy's match, he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jey still came down to the ring to help him. He was also able to chase off The Vision with a steel chair. However, after this was done, having been punished during the run-in, he was left very angry.He walked out on his brother Jimmy Uso, shouting at him angrily about having told him so. In the main event that night, he was unable to win, as CM Punk won the bout, becoming the No. 1 Challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship, a position that Jey wanted to find himself in.It remains to be seen if this alliance with Nakamura becomes a permanent one and shows up even on TV shows.