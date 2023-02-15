"There's nothing else possible" - 39-year-old star doesn't think Seth Rollins can top memorable recent spot (Exclusive)

EC3 doesn't feel Seth Rollins could or should try to top the spot performed by Logan Paul and Ricochet at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The Visionary is rumored to battle it out with Logan at WrestleMania 39 in a first-time-ever bout. It was set up during the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month, where The Maverick eliminated Seth Rollins, leaving the latter stunned. Another memorable moment the 27-year-old star was involved in during the 30-man battle royal was when he had a mid-air collision with Ricochet.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed if Rollins would be under pressure to top Logan and Ricochet's spot at WrestleMania 39. The former WWE star believes there wasn't anything else more impressive and, at the same time, safe that could be executed at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Furthermore, EC3 believes a well-narrated story inside the ring could easily surpass a pop generated from a "cool spot."

"I don't think Seth has to feel the obligation to do something equally athletic and eye-bogglingly worthy. The only way you can take it back; you can't do anything more impressive than that and be safe. There's nothing else possible to do. But I do think a well-told story can trump that cool spot," said EC3. (3:15 - 3:31)

Seth Rollins has no respect for Logan Paul

Rollins didn't mince any words during a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio, where he blasted Logan Paul. The former Universal Champion stated that he had no respect for the YouTube sensation. He further questioned Logan's motivation to wrestle, saying he was merely in WWE to make money and not out of passion.

"Nobody gets along with him. Does anybody like Logan Paul? He's a personality and he's out there. And look, he's a hustler. But our industry is built on passion. It is built on people who love it, who want to make it better, not take from it. And so what I wanna know about Logan Paul, is he gonna be that guy? Is he somebody that's gonna develop a passion for it, is gonna fall in love with it, is gonna give back to it? Or is he just somebody who wants to come in and s*ck our fanbase and take money out of our pockets and do everything for himself," said Seth Rollins.

Before he potentially faces Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins will try to capture the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023. At the show, Austin Theory will defend his title against Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest inside the steel structure.

