"There's only one boss" - Nick Khan speaks on Vince McMahon returning to WWE

Nick Khan seems to know his place very well in WWE despite being the CEO following Vince McMahon's return to the company from his temporary retirement.

Vince McMahon has returned to his prestigious company following a controversial string of hush money and harassment allegations. During his short retirement back in July 2022, many changes had to be made, with his CEO and Chairman duties being handed down to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H took charge of the creative booking process.

Now, with Vince McMahon firmly back on hand with the Board of Directors, fans are wondering if he is back for good. Nick Khan spoke with Bill Simmons on his podcast in an interview that saw him address McMahon's return from retirement for the first time. Khan stated that he always knew Vince would return once again.

“When you're on the inside, you see things that may be coming. My thought was that there’s only one boss in the company, and that ain’t me," Nick Khan said.

Nick Khan further stated that Vince played quite a smart game as he allowed the heat to die down before coming back and taking charge of the company as a shareholder.

“I think it was always my point of view, Stephanie’s point of view he would come back. The way he played it to me was smart in that he went away for five, six months which people, meaning the audience, seems to like when somebody does that and he came back and took control back of his company as a company shareholder. So it is the public’s company as a publicly traded company. But with that, the controlling share gave him a lot of authority and he used it, and I applaud him for doing so.” (H/T F4W)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 According to new SEC filings, Vince McMahon is no longer required to have any the stockholders approval for major WWE decisions.



Vince McMahon reportedly being sued to block him from selling WWE

Vince McMahon came out of his temporary retirement from WWE to explore options to sell the company and turn it private.

McMahon's return also created a lot of confusion, with reports emerging that the company may get sold to a Saudi Arabia Public Investment fund. These rumors seemed to create a lot of tension in the company, with Stephanie McMahon stepping down as CEO. However, the rumors turned out to be false, as all options are still being looked into.

Now another report from Sportico has emerged stating that Vince McMahon is being sued in an attempt to block him from selling the company. The external forces suing McMahon believe that him imposing his will on the company to sell it is unethical and unjust.

What do you think about Vince McMahon returning to WWE to sell it? Do you think he will assume all his previous duties? Sound off below.

