Rumored WWE buyer not the current favorite for a sale

The past week has been quite the adventure for WWE ever since the return of Vince McMahon was announced, and rumors of selling the company to a potential buyer started to spread like wildfire.

This week also saw the shocking news of the resignation of Stephanie McMahon from the position of CEO make its way. Soon after, another massive surprise came regarding a done deal having reportedly been made to sell the company to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and go private.

However, the rumored Saudi sale deal turned out to be false, with the company still looking to explore all options before selling. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Saudi Arabia is not the current favorite to buy the Stamford-based promotion but is still in the running.

"Those at WWE said that Saudi Arabia was in the running but not the favorite,” Dave Meltzer said. (H/T Wrestletalk)

Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 @AndrewYang WWE selling to Saudi Arabia would be like a wrestling plotline come to life - and would be a massive boon for @AEW . I figured the buyer would be one of the biggest media conglomerates - but the rumored deal actually makes sense as Vince’s farewell gift to himself. WWE selling to Saudi Arabia would be like a wrestling plotline come to life - and would be a massive boon for @AEW. I figured the buyer would be one of the biggest media conglomerates - but the rumored deal actually makes sense as Vince’s farewell gift to himself.

Selling the company to Saudi Arabia still seems to be a very real and viable option and is not out of the ballpark just yet. Since then, recent developments and reports have emerged indicating that the owners of AEW, Shahid and Tony Khan, are interested in buying WWE. The Jacksonville Jaguars owners are open to discussing the possibility of a merger with Vince McMahon as well.

We'll have to wait and see until the dust is settled and an official announcement is made amongst all the rumors.

Former WWE Superstar discusses Vince McMahon selling the company

Vince McMahon once again successfully rocked the entire professional wrestling industry soon after his return. After an eventful past few days for the wrestling world, most fans were shocked to hear the reports of WWE being sold.

Rumors of a deal for a sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund then started to circulate, which seemed real until it was disproven. Many were led to believe it was likely since a past deal with the country had already been made to host multiple Premium Live Events.

Former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens, fka Damien Sandow, weighed in on the possibility of a potential sale of the company. Speaking over on Ten Count, the former Money in the Bank holder stated that we will have to wait to see what eventually happens.

"We’ll have to wait and see," Stevens said. "Obviously, when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, but we'll see what happens.” (H/T Wrestling News)

Sidgwick @MSidgwick WWE turning heel by selling up to Saudi Arabia WWE turning heel by selling up to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/I7WLMgLqM9

