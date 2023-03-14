"There were things they wanted to get across" - Rhea Ripley reveals what it's like doing WWE promos under Triple H's creative

When Triple H took over WWE's creative duties last July, The Judgment Day largely benefitted from it as The Game had been a fan of theirs. Superstars also experience more leeway than they had before when it comes to doing promos on TV.

Despite a recent lackluster promo on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley has mostly impressed with her work on the mic. Alongside her clan – Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio – the foursome have become some of the most hated stars on the roster.

Speaking to Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed the range of freedom she has in promos – when doing them alone and as a unit alongside The Judgment Day.

"It really goes week to week. I've had a couple of promos where I didn't get too much of a say because there were things they wanted to get across. Obviously, they're like, 'Yes, you can word it in your own way but we pretty much want it exactly like this.' It gets to the point sometimes where I'm like, I don't even know how to reword this because it's not really the way that I would speak, so I might just say it exactly how it is and just try and put my own twang on it, maybe throw a 'mate' in there or a 'Rhea bloody Ripley' or something."

Rhea Ripley continued:

A lot of the time, a lot of the backstages, I get free range. Most of the time, I don't really read my promos until right before doing them because I don't want to be stressing about it too much, especially when I'm out there with the boys [Judgment Day]. We go out there and we bounce off each other. We help each other through it. A lot of the time, we just mingle out there. We're just saying random things, hyping each other up and helping each other out. It's such an art to be able to go out there and just wing it. That's where the fun comes from and why the fans gravitated towards me and the Judgment Day, especially with our backstages," she said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

Rhea Ripley responds to potential match against WWE RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley is at the apex of WWE's women's division at this point. Being one of the key players of The Judgment Day and the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner, The Eradicator believes a match against Bianca Belair could happen at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, the matriarch of Judgment Day revealed she has unfinished business with Bianca Belair, and that the two are destined to fight for "years to come."

"Possibly," she said when asked if Ripley could face Belair at WrestleMania 40. "Bianca and I, a feud and us going head to head, is something that is going to be happening for years to come. We have a lot of years behind us and we're going to run the women's division in WWE." [H/T: Fightful Select]

Incidentally, her first WrestleMania win came against Asuka, who in turn will face Bianca Belair this year for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

