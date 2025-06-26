"There is no way" - 3-time World Heavyweight Champion confirms he will not return to WWE again

A popular 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently talked about his retirement from in-ring competition. The star also revealed that he won't be returning to the Stamford-based promotion again. It is none other than John Cena.

For those unaware, John Cena is set to hang up his boots at the end of 2025. On his retirement tour, the 17-time World Champion has wrestled some of his greatest names on the roster, including Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader is now all set to lock horns with one of his greatest rivals, CM Punk, for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, scheduled for June 28, 2025.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, John Cena recently made an appearance on Good Morning America. The 3-time World Heavyweight Champion was asked if there was a slight chance of him returning to the WWE ring again after his retirement.

The Chain Gang Soldier said that there was no way he would return to in-ring competition, as he had promised fans that he would hang up his boots after his retirement tour in 2025.

John Cena added that he did not want to ruin the moments he has been sharing with people around the globe during his retirement tour.

"There is no way. I don't want to speak in absolutes cause I don't wanna close any opportunity, but I made a promise to the fans who have allowed me to be here for a quarter of a century. They allow me to sit with you today. I wouldn't wanna disrespect them like that. This is an event that I want when people attend it's very exclusive, we do geo-site merch that 'I was there' stuff is really select and limited, and the moments I share with people, I wouldn't want to ruin that just for selfish gain," he said. [3:22 - 3:50]

WWE star John Cena explained why he wants to retire despite feeling good physically

During the same interview on Good Morning America, John Cena said that he still felt physically good and believes he could still perform in the WWE ring.

The 17-time World Champion added that he wanted to "step aside" to let the young generation shine.

"I still look good, I still feel good, I still feel like I can perform at a WWE level, but I also think it's time for me to step aside and let the young talent step forward," Cena said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between John Cena and CM Punk at Night of Champions.

