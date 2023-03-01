"There is no way in hell" - 35-year-old WWE RAW star claims they could never work with Corey Graves on commentary

Carmella and Corey Graves are one of the most powerful couples in WWE. She recently returned to the company and put forth a valiant effort in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, but it was not meant to be.

As of now, The Princess of Staten Island is without a match for the biggest show of the year. She recently showed off her commentary skills on the red brand and some fans believe that the former champion could be a member of the commentary team down the line.

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After the Bell podcast, Carmella praised her husband and noted that she has learned a lot from watching him do commentary on the red brand.

The Princess of Staten Island then made a startling admission. She joked that she would prefer working with Michael Cole over Corey Graves on commentary if she were to ever pursue the job. She joked that she would have to divorce Corey Graves in order to be able to do commentary with him.

"If I did do it, I would have to do with Michael Cole and not you. I would divorce you over that. You'd be yelling at me, telling me how terrible I am, there is no way in hell," said Carmella. [H/T:Fightful]

Carmella on learning from Corey Graves on WWE RAW

Carmella recently joined commentary on WWE RAW for a women's match and received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe.

She admitted on the After the Bell podcast that she has learned a lot from Graves while watching him do commentary. The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted that watching Graves doesn't make her an amazing commentator, she has picked up on things over time.

"I think the reason why I did pretty decent at it is because I am married to you (Corey Graves). I'm not just saying that to talk about how amazing you are, but I listen to you. When you complain about something or if you're upset or if you're like, 'this works so well on commentary last week when I said this and this person did that.' I absorb what you say and I feel because I do pay attention to you and I watch how you do things, I was able to just apply that a little bit. I'm not saying I'm going to be some amazing play-by-play or color commentator in the future, but I wouldn't be opposed to it," said Carmella. [H/T:Fightful]

The Princess of Staten Island has the unique ability to get the audience to despise her whenever she wants. It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old finds herself booked for WWE WrestleMania 39 or is left off the show.

Do you think Carmella would be a good commentator in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

