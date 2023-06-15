"These guys have to get out and get in the gym" - WWE Hall of Famer has strong advice for wrestling veterans (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long has urged wrestling veterans to regularly visit the gym and keep themselves fit even after days in the squared circle are over.

A few days back, Ted DiBiase revealed that doctors have suggested he might be suffering from brain trauma and short-term memory loss. The WWE Hall of Famer cleared that he doesn't have either Dementia or Alzheimer's. But he mentioned that his condition was possibly a result of all the time he spent inside the ring during his career.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long sent out a strong piece of advice to all wrestling veterans. Long urged everyone to become regular at the gym and change their eating habits.

The WWE legend explained irrespective of whether they are working on TV, the veterans must take care of their bodies and remain in the best of their health.

"Listen, these guys have to get out and get in the gym and take care of themselves. You got to change their eating habits. I drunk so much alcohol back in the day, I'd looked like walking bomb. I did everything under the sun, A to Z. But you have to come to reality and come to your senses. It ain't about getting into the gym just because you're on TV; you need to get in there just for your own purpose," said Teddy Long.

Furthermore, Teddy Long also mentioned how it was equally important to feel healthy from the inside as it was from the outside.

"All we know is what's happening on the outside; we don't know what's going on the inside. That's why you gotta take care of yourself and take care of in the inside," added Teddy Long. [3:12 - 3:52]

WWE legend Teddy Long remembers The Iron Sheik

The recent passing of The Iron Sheik led to an outpouring of grief from the wrestling world. On an episode of Road Trip "After Hours" podcast, Teddy Long remembered the WWE Hall of Famer. Long revealed that he had the fortune of knowing Sheik closely during the early days of his career as they rode together.

"With me and The Iron Sheik, it was more than just a friendship, man. We were real good friends. I got a chance to really know him, to ride with him, and everything back in the day when I was breaking in," said Teddy Long.

In the same chat, the former SmackDown GM also spoke about just how effortlessly funny The Iron Sheik was in real life.

