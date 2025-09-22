"They ain't doing nothing" - Fans being up in arms after recent Triple H decision means nothing, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE fans were recently riled up after Triple H confirmed a major update about WrestleMania 43. The show will be stepping out of the continent for the first time and will be held in Saudi Arabia.
A number of people were quite upset by the news, as fans in USA would be at a disadvantage when it came to becoming a part of the live audience. However, Vince Russo believes that these complaints won't actually affect the company and it's ratings.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran downplayed the concerns and stated:
"They ain't doing nothing Chris, I am so tired of these fans. 'Cause you know what bro, I say this all the time. You are not real fans. Okay, when, I said this a million times, when the Giants start playing like crap, I stop watching. It's that simple. I stop watching, okay stop playing better, win a couple of games, I'll watch. Bro this is what these people do for a living. They can belly-ache, they can kvetch, they can, nothing, nothing is ever going to change. Ever." [0:55 onwards]
Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!
Another WWE veteran thinks the company will have more events in Saudi Arabia
According to veteran Jonathan Coachman, the new announcement indicates that the company will be holding more PLE's in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the veteran stated:
"Yes, yes, I do... Why did they go back to Las Vegas this year for two WrestleManias in a row? What's the reason? Money. How much do you think the company makes or generates for Las Vegas to get the deal they have to go back? 400-500 million dollars, at least. Easily that much. We're talking about hundreds and thousands of people coming to one city," Coachman said.
As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H does next in WWE.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.