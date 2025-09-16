WWE could easily make 400-500 million dollars with WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, says ex-WWE star

WWE is headed to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43 in 2027, and the audience isn't too stoked about it. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman thinks the decision could allow the company to easily make over 400-500 million dollars for a major reason.

Ad

WWE made a historic announcement a while back and revealed that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. This is the first time that the company will host the event outside North America, and fans aren't excited about it, as it comes with a lot of restrictions.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman was asked whether the company would do more events in Saudi Arabia following the historic announcement. The ex-WWE star thinks more events are on the horizon.

Ad

Trending

Later, he explained that the company could easily make a minimum of 400-500 million dollars with the event taking place in Saudi Arabia. Coachman further gave the example of Las Vegas making the same amount for WrestleMania 41 and securing the venue for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

"Yes, yes, I do... Why did they go back to Las Vegas this year for two WrestleManias in a row? What's the reason? Money. How much do you think the company makes or generates for Las Vegas to get the deal they have to go back? 400-500 million dollars, at least. Easily that much. We're talking about hundreds and thousands of people coming to one city," Coachman said.

Ad

Ad

Another major WWE event will take place in Saudi Arabia before WrestleMania 43

In 2018, WWE held its first event in Saudi Arabia, and the company and the country have been breaking barriers since the inaugural event. Moreover, it has become an annual tradition for the company to head to Riyadh or Jeddah for a premium live event twice a year.

Ad

However, WrestleMania 43 isn't the only major event taking place in Saudi Arabia moving forward, as Triple H announced the date for Royal Rumble 2026 in the coming months. The company's big four is set to take place in Riyadh on 31st January. It'll be interesting to see if Saudi Arabia gets to hold more PLEs in the future.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More