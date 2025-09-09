Triple H shares thoughts on deal with Saudi Arabia ahead of Royal Rumble 2026

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently commented on the promotion's deal with Saudi Arabia. The promotion signed a ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018, and Royal Rumble 2026 will take place in Riyadh next year.

Ad

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, Triple H discussed the company's relationship with Saudi Arabia and noted that WWE has helped change the perception of the region. Female stars were not allowed to perform at Saudi events in the past, but there has been a ton of progress over the years.

"That’s been their goal since the beginning, to change their perception, to change how they are, to open up that umbrella for women and with the country. It takes time. You can’t just do that stuff all at once, or you alienate all the people that are in front of it and have a long-standing belief. You have to do it over time," said Triple H.

Ad

Trending

The King of Kings also noted that the company has been part of the change in Saudi Arabia since the beginning.

"You need to be there and be part of that change. We’ve been part of that change since the beginning," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ad

The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Vince Russo questions Triple H's booking following WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo took Triple H to task following this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that The Game was listening to his criticism, and it was starting to bother him. The veteran claimed that the 56-year-old lacked creativity and the product was suffering because of it.

Ad

"I think Triple H is starting to understand. I think he's reading a lot of my tweets, and I think they're really starting to get to him. I think he's really starting to understand that he doesn't have a creative bone in his body, and he's trying to compensate for that. The problem is, bro, you gotta start with logic. Things have to be logical," he said.

Ad

Jon @JonnyAngel666 @orlandocgarcia Triple H's booking was way better before TKO took over. Coincidence?

The Hall of Famer revealed that he was not at WWE RAW this week due to an appearance on Tony Hinchliffe's Kill Tony show. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises in store for fans at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More