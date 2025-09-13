Triple H confirms historic WWE announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 13, 2025 01:37 GMT
He has made an announcement (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has now confirmed a historic WWE announcement tonight. He took to X to say it.

The star was present at the special announcement that WWE had to make in Las Vegas earlier today. There, he announced that WrestleMania 43 would see the biggest show of the year for the company head out of North America for the first time. The event has been exclusively on the continent for its 41-year history, but now, things are finally changing. The event will be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

The news was reported earlier in the week after it broke that WWE could be about to announce that the company will be taking WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia. It came after a release went out to the media without any warning.

Now, Triple H has confirmed that this is indeed the case. After the announcement was made on the live stream, he took to social media to reveal that the next step in the partnership with Saudi Arabia would see the company bring the huge show to the country. He said that the road to 2027 started right now and that it was going to be "epic."

"A partnership built on history, respect, and global impact. The next step in bringing the spectacle of #WrestleMania to the global stage for the greatest fans in the world. The road to 2027 starts now… and it’s going to be epic. @Turki_alalshikh @WWE @TKOGrp," he wrote on X.
Triple H and WWE have a huge road in front of them heading to WrestleMania

The WrestleMania event is not the first one that WWE is hosting in Saudi Arabia. After years of hosting different Premium Live Events and huge shows there, 2026 will see the company bring the Royal Rumble to the country as well.

This coming year, fans will get a chance to see what the show could look like in 2027, as the Royal Rumble will be the best precursor possible to show how WWE plans to book WrestleMania as well.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has planned for the show.

