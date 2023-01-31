"They backed themselves into such a corner"- WWE veteran comments on Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble victory (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' historic victory at Royal Rumble.

The American Nightmare returned from injury at the recently concluded PLE after being out of action for over 6 months. Cody outlasted 29 other participants to win his first-ever Royal Rumble match. He was entrant number 30 in the marquee battle royal.

Speaking about the win on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that the former AEW star was the only viable option to face Roman Reigns because no other babyface has been booked strongly.

"Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, The Host], here's the problem and we have talked about this. Here's their dilemma. There's nobody else. There's no one else, bro. That's why they're putting all the eggs in the Cody Rhodes Basket. There's no one else. You know them, bro. With their WrestleMania feel-good moment, there's no way in the world that match can't go on unless. Let's be honest and you know the feel-good moment with the confetti and the this and the that. Bro, they backed themselves into such a corner that there is no other choice." [9:09 - 9:53]

Cody Rhodes declared that he'll challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania last year as he made his return to WWE after nearly six years. He defeated Seth Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals to send a message to the rest of the roster.

The next night on RAW, The American Nightmare stated that he was back at his old hunting ground to win the WWE title. He is one step closer to that goal now after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Following his triumph over 29 other Superstars, Cody Rhodes announced on this week's RAW that he intends to go after both world titles at WrestleMania 39. However, his task won't be easy as he'll most likely go head-to-head with the most dominant champion of the modern era, Roman Reigns.

Do you think Rhodes can usurp The Tribal Chief? Sound off below and let us know!

