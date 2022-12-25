"They were bored with it six months ago" - Wrestling veteran shares honest thoughts about Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently opened up about how fans were bored with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline until six months ago on WWE SmackDown.

It's no secret that Reigns and his faction have been at the top of their game for months now, with their matches and segments being must-see TV.

The addition of Sami Zayn further revitalized the stable's momentum, which was dangerously close to becoming stale and repetitive. As things stand today, fans are more invested than ever in whatever lies ahead for The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell also echoed similar sentiments. He explained how the fans had become bored of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline until a few months back.

However, Mantell stated that things got back on track with the faction's presentation standing out. The former WWE manager also mentioned how The Tribal Chief has become "fresh" and feels "reborn" on SmackDown.

"They were bored with it six months ago with him (Roman Reigns) and the Bloodline and a bunch of other people. Now they are interesting again because they just changed their delivery and their presentation surrounding him. Now I think he's fresh again; he's reborn," said Dutch Mantell. (7:25 - 7:44)

Vince Russo on Roman Reigns potentially facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Considering just how big Roman Reigns feels today, only one performer could match his star power and aura, and that's The Rock.

Speaking on a previous edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell explained how The Brahma Bull should win the Men's Royal Rumble match to set up a WrestleMania bout with Reigns.

"This is a good thing about it. Right now, they got the fans talking. Now would be a great match-up. And I think they can negotiate this down. I think that's the best choice they can make with The Rock because he's the hottest movie star in the business, and look where that puts WWE's name. It's gonna put it everywhere. I don't know where this idea came from, but if it came from inside, it'll be a record pay-per-view buy," said Dutch Mantell. (1:50 - 2:29)

The Bloodline will be hoping to end 2022 with a bang when Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn square off against Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's take on The Tribal Chief and Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

