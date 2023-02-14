"They have buried this guy so much" - Wrestling veteran feels Cody Rhodes' recent opponent is lacking direction in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE staffer Vince Russo recently addressed Baron Corbin's loss to Cody Rhodes this week on RAW.

Corbin was in a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly this week. The Lone Wolf mentioned that he was the last man to defeat Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and that Sami Zayn didn't have what it takes to beat the Tribal Chief. Corbin then continued to talk down the Rhodes family but Cody overheard him and attacked him.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE should be working on some creative direction for Corbin. He detailed that the Modern Day Wrestling God has lost too many matches at this point and needs something drastic to get him out of his rut:

"Bro, obviously they gotta be going somewhere with Corbin. I have no idea where. I mean, they have buried this guy so much. I don't know what he could possibly do to get out of the hole. I don't know." [From 1:05:10 - 1:05:29]

Cody Rhodes defeated Baron Corbin on WWE RAW

Corbin had his task cut out for him as he faced Cody Rhodes in an impromptu matchup on RAW. He also did not have JBL in his corner after the two split up last week.

In a fit of rage, the Royal Rumble winner dragged Corbin out to the ring. A referee also joined the fray and the match was underway. Cody was merciless with his offense and sent Corbin into the steel steps. The American Nightmare finally picked up the win with Cross Rhodes.

