"They can ply their trade elsewhere"- Paul Heyman says there is no room for 'deadwood' in NXT 2.0 (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on the NXT 2.0 roster amongst various other topics during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

While Heyman has his eyes on every competitor in NXT, the veteran manager was aware of the changed atmosphere in the brand. He predicted that many superstars might not survive the new system.

He explained that the revamped brand has no space for "deadwood." The superstars are either going to be leading event talent or they can try their luck elsewhere.

"Every single person in NXT 2.0! If they don't earn their spot, if they don't earn their position, if they don't earn their place on the roster, they are gone. That's it. It's not happening. There is not going to be a lot of deadwood in NXT 2.0. They are either going to be a superstar for tomorrow, or they can ply their trade elsewhere. So, I keep my eye on that entire roster because the future of WWE, the future WrestleMania main eventers, the superstar that will main event the first WrestleMania in Moscow, or Havana, or on the moon is coming out of NXT 2.0. So I keep a very close eye on that product," explained Paul Heyman.

Heyman predicted that all the future top stars would come out of NXT 2.0 and admitted to having a keen interest in the developmental brand's evolution.

Why did WWE introduce NXT 2.0?

WWE's inability to beat AEW during the much-hyped Wednesday Night Wars reportedly led to a complete overhaul of NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported a while back that WWE had changed its model by focusing on pushing younger talent who could potentially be main eventers in the future.

The first episode of NXT 2.0 aired on September 14th amid widespread skepticism. From a storyline perspective, the brand has changed to cater to a larger audience.

