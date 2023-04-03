"They can all say what they want" - Roman Reigns on possibly taking time off from WWE in the future

Roman Reigns has revealed if he plans on possibly taking time off from WWE in the near future.

He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and rumors have suggested that The Tribal Chief could potentially take time off if he loses the title.

Speaking in a recent interview on BT Sport, Reigns stated that he has no intentions of taking time off at the moment.

"No, no, I love my setup. And they can all say what they want. Every single one of them would take my deal but they just can't get it. They'll get a big fat 'no'," said Reigns. [16:25-16:42]

Roman Reigns commented on when he will possibly retire

During the same interview with BT Sport, Roman Reigns revealed when he will possibly retire from professional wrestling.

Reigns, 37, has stated that he plans on pushing a few more years and plans on sticking around till he is 45. He said:

"At this pace, I take good care of myself. As long as it makes sense, I feel good. I'll be 38 in a couple of months. I still feel like I could definitely push till 45 if I wanted to, I don't need to. But really it's all about what's available. If it's the accolade chasing, a thousand days, great, let's do 1500, cool, 2000 or there's something that's pulling me."

At the time of writing, Reigns is yet to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania. A potential loss for The Tribal Chief could see him take time off for a brief period.

