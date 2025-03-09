"They don't care" - Roman Reigns name-dropped in major criticism against WWE by veteran (Exclusive)

WWE is on a hot streak heading into WrestleMania 41, with one of the biggest reasons being John Cena's heel turn. However, a veteran thinks that massive fumbles are being made with storylines even now.

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber has become the talk of the town as of late, and rightly so. A twist over two decades in the making, Cena's character change has raised the stakes for WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader is set to face Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas. Despite this, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not pleased with the legend's absence on the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer talked about how the creative team seemingly did not care about following through with storylines. He also pointed out that even Roman Reigns was missing from the Road to WrestleMania.

"No, bro, it's not fine. But Chris [Featherstone], they don't care. They don't care. It doesn't [matter]. Bro, if they cared you think Roman Reigns would not be on the show right now? They don't care. How many times we are gonna say the check's been cashed?" [From 9:45 onwards]

The WWE veteran believes John Cena will win at WrestleMania 41

According to Vince Russo, all the pieces are in place for Cena to take down Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran discussed how Cena's heel run was likely to continue with a win over The American Nightmare. Russo said:

"Now, they need so much content. And you are gonna lose out on a lot of content if you do that [book John Cena to lose]. Bro, you know better than anybody; they are in the business of stretching things out. So that's why, you know, they are gonna milk this and stretch this out as long as they possibly can, man. My opinion, just my opinion." [From 7:33 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what WWE WrestleMania 41 has in store for fans.

