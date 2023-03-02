"They cheated" - Adam Pearce makes bold accusation against WWE RAW stars

WWE official Adam Pearce has accused two RAW stars of cheating to win a match two years ago.

On the March 1, 2021, episode of the red brand, The Hurt Business' Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defended the RAW Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce. Shane McMahon was feuding with Strowman at the time and was ringside for the match.

The Monster of All Monsters was completely dominant, but Shane McMahon suggested that he tag Pearce in. Adam wanted no part of it but reluctantly tagged in and was immediately rolled up by Shelton Benjamin.

A wrestling fan took to Twitter to remind the authority figure about his loss two years ago, and Pearce responded by claiming The Hurt Business cheated to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship.

"They cheated," tweeted Pearce.

Adam Pearce mocks recently returned star ahead of WWE RAW

Chelsea Green returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated in a matter of seconds by Rhea Ripley. Despite the embarrassing elimination, Chelsea demanded to be treated like a star and has consistently complained to Adam about her treatment in the company.

Pearce has done his best to maintain his composure but recently poked fun at Green's complaints on social media.

The 31-year-old star claimed she was knocking on Pearce's door ahead of Monday's edition of RAW, but Adam pointed out that she was nowhere near his office.

"Ms. Green: Thanks for the pictures, but you’re at the wrong door. - Go around the corner to the left. - Pass the soda machine. - Look to your right. - There is a sign on the wall. - It says ADAM PEARCE. - Knock on that door," tweeted Pearce.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Knock knock Mr. Pearce, I found my way to #WWERaw this week…

I'll see you VERY soon.

@WWE @ScrapDaddyAP

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP

Ms. Green: Thanks for the pictures, but you're at the wrong door.

- Go around the corner to the left.

- Pass the soda machine.

- Look to your right.

- There is a sign on the wall.

- It says ADAM PEARCE.

- Knock on that door.

Pearce recently showed gratitude towards Ring of Honor wrestling for helping him get to where he is today. Time will tell if the 44-year-old ever puts on wrestling boots again or is settled in his role as a WWE authority figure.

Do you enjoy Adam Pearce on RAW and SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

