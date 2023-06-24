"They both con each other" - Ex-WWE star married another wrestler for his money, according to Jake "The Snake" Roberts

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently claimed Missy Hyatt and a former GCW wrestler married each other for their money.

Roberts had a brief romantic relationship with Missy Hyatt before they both worked for WWE. Before the couple started dating, Hyatt was married to former Georgia Championship Wrestling performer Eddie Mansfield for a brief period.

During a recent episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the Hall of Famer claimed that his ex-girlfriend and her ex-husband initially intended to "con each other."

"[So he (Mansfield) was living the Ric Flair Nature Boy gimmick?] Yeah. Well, that's how they got together. She's on the beach, he's on the beach. He goes up to her and tells her that, you know, I'm this that and the other, jet airplanes and all this baby, you know, hop on for the ride. And she tells him, 'Well, I'm one of the Hyatt family.' So, they both con each other. They both think the other one's loaded," he said. [1:29 - 2:03]

How did WWE legend Jake Roberts start dating Missy Hyatt?

When Eddie Mansfield sued Georgia Championship Wrestling for not letting him wrestle, according to WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, the promotion hired Missy Hyatt to testify in court about her ex-husband.

GCW owner Ole Anderson then asked Roberts to "babysit" Hyatt before she testified in court. During the same episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the Hall of Famer recalled the incident.

"So, we're at the Omni one night and Ole [Anderson] comes to me and goes, 'you gotta babysit somebody for me.' 'What the f**k are you talking about?' He said, 'you gotta babysit somebody for me. We got this bimbo coming in. She's gotta testify in court tomorrow so you're gonna babysit her tonight.' 'What the f**k, I am not babysitting her, who is it?' And they point her out to me and I'm like, 'f**k, I'll babysit her.' I'll be glad to. She doesn't need a hotel room. So, yeah, that's how it happened." [0:18 - 2:41]

