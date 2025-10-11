“They don’t know how to do it” - Vince Russo says WWE’s writing team can’t do one thing without him (Exclusive)

WWE has a vast creative team presently, which helps churn out stories for its weekly products. It underwent huge changes after Triple H was promoted to become the Chief Content Officer of the company, and now has a good mix of past and present, with the likes of Bruce Prichard and former wrestler Drake Maverick part of the process.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo served as the head writer for WWE during the Attitude Era, a period widely regarded as the most successful era in the promotion's history. He helped create storylines that were edgier than what they are today, and that brought in eyeballs to the product.

During the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, co-host Mac Davis stated that the shift to the PG era killed WWE's momentum, as they couldn't produce edgy storylines. Vince Russo replied, stating that the promotion isn't able to do so because he's not part of the company and that the current writers aren't capable of it.

"Mac, let's just be honest. You couldn't write those edgy stories anymore because Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara were no longer there. Period. End the freaking story. They're not capable. They don't know how to do it." Russo said.

The Triple H-led creative has come under some scrutiny ever since they shifted the promotion shifted to Netflix. WWE has taken notice of the same and is reportedly making changes to the creative team, adding more members to make the product more enjoyable.

Currently, their efforts are focused on producing an entertaining Crown Jewel event later today, with some exciting matches on the card. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are all set to be in action at the event.

