WWE makes major backstage change following recent backlash - Reports

WWE is reportedly making creative changes following recent backlash from wrestling fans. The promotion is set for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 this weekend in Perth, Australia.Wrestling fans have not been thrilled with WWE's product as of late, and the &quot;FireTripleH&quot; hashtag gained traction on social media over the past week. According to a report from BodySlam, the promotion is making changes to the creative team to improve the overall product. Road Dogg will remain as the head of creative for SmackDown, but new members are being added to the team to try and make the show more enjoyable for fans. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to battle for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this weekend. Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton will also be in action over the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.John Cena and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete in a singles match, and Roman Reigns will be facing Bronson Reed in a Street Fight at Crown Jewel 2025 this Saturday night.Vince Russo on WWE fans turning on Triple HWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE fans turning on Triple H.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that fans were starting to criticize The Game. He suggested that fans would turn against him by next year and that Triple H put himself above everything else in the company.&quot;I think we are really going to see the fanbase start to turn on Triple H. I really believe that. When I used to hear a lot about the product, it was Russo's brand; they reviewed the product, and they echoed what I said. I hear it being said now outside the Russo's brand. I am starting to hear about the creative more and more. You tie that to the fact that the guy puts himself all over everything, and I'm telling you, I think people are going to start turning on him going into 2026,&quot; he said.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKThe Miz praises Triple H as WWE’s head of creative, says he has one of the best minds in the business: “Triple H has been doing a phenomenal job as the head of creative for WWE, and the proof is in the pudding. There’s a reason why every show is sold out. The fact that we areIt will be fascinating to see if the company has any surprises planned for Crown Jewel this weekend.