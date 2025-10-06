Why was the #FireTripleH movement started by WWE fans on social media? Reasons explained

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Triple H is the man behind all creative decisions in the Stamford-based promotion, as he holds the position of Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment. While The Game has been a fan favorite, a trend, &quot;#FireTripleH&quot; movement has taken social media by storm.Some neutral fans are now wondering why this negative trend against Triple H has picked up. There have been multiple reasons that have led to the movement. Fans on social media have expressed their opinion on the issue.Major reasons that have sparked the trend are the current booking. Fans have noticed a massive shift in the storylines since WrestleMania 41, which was taken under the creative leadership of The Game. The storylines feel repetitive; even John Cena's retirement tour hasn't sat well with the audience, as it significantly lacked a proper storyline and instead focuses on generating more profits at various venues.Moreover, even ticket prices have skyrocketed to a new level. Recently, WWE officially revealed the ticket prices for WrestleMania 42, which were extremely high and created controversy among fans online.An Instagram post also pointed out how the once sold-out arenas last year have experienced a significant decline in fan attendance. A good example is the recent edition of SmackDown from Orlando, which only filled 10,000 seats of a 20,000-seat venue.All these issues and other minor flaws have now led fans to finally express their disappointment with WWE's current state, leading to the #FireTripleH movement gaining traction on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE Hall of Famer goes off on Triple H for the former champion's bookingSpeaking on his Off the Top Podcast, WWE legend and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi called out The Game for how former United States Champion Jacob Fatu is currently presented.Rikishi said that if The Samoan Werewolf gets booked with the right people, he could become a huge star for the company and potentially a box-office hit, given the abilities he has.&quot;This kid here, as far as the talent that he has in and out to squared circle, and again, I've always said this from the beginning, that if you book Jacob with the right people, you're gonna get money out this kid here. Because the thing that he does in the ring, I still don't think that they have booked him with the right people and light gasoline up behind him to really push this thing to make it work. It's just been this little tease. We see Jacob's skills. We see his talent. We see his popularity is just catching on fire. … Like you can see the top of the hill, but you ain't got over yet. You know what I mean? Like I don't even think he on the porch yet. He should be in the house having some sweet tea by now,&quot; Rikishi said.It will be interesting to see whether Triple H and his creative team improve the current product after seeing the rise in fans' disappointment over the months.