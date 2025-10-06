  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Why was the #FireTripleH movement started by WWE fans on social media? Reasons explained

Why was the #FireTripleH movement started by WWE fans on social media? Reasons explained

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 06, 2025 02:19 GMT
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Triple H is the man behind all creative decisions in the Stamford-based promotion, as he holds the position of Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment. While The Game has been a fan favorite, a trend, "#FireTripleH" movement has taken social media by storm.

Ad

Some neutral fans are now wondering why this negative trend against Triple H has picked up. There have been multiple reasons that have led to the movement. Fans on social media have expressed their opinion on the issue.

Major reasons that have sparked the trend are the current booking. Fans have noticed a massive shift in the storylines since WrestleMania 41, which was taken under the creative leadership of The Game. The storylines feel repetitive; even John Cena's retirement tour hasn't sat well with the audience, as it significantly lacked a proper storyline and instead focuses on generating more profits at various venues.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, even ticket prices have skyrocketed to a new level. Recently, WWE officially revealed the ticket prices for WrestleMania 42, which were extremely high and created controversy among fans online.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

An Instagram post also pointed out how the once sold-out arenas last year have experienced a significant decline in fan attendance. A good example is the recent edition of SmackDown from Orlando, which only filled 10,000 seats of a 20,000-seat venue.

All these issues and other minor flaws have now led fans to finally express their disappointment with WWE's current state, leading to the #FireTripleH movement gaining traction on social media.

Ad
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer goes off on Triple H for the former champion's booking

Speaking on his Off the Top Podcast, WWE legend and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi called out The Game for how former United States Champion Jacob Fatu is currently presented.

Rikishi said that if The Samoan Werewolf gets booked with the right people, he could become a huge star for the company and potentially a box-office hit, given the abilities he has.

Ad
"This kid here, as far as the talent that he has in and out to squared circle, and again, I've always said this from the beginning, that if you book Jacob with the right people, you're gonna get money out this kid here. Because the thing that he does in the ring, I still don't think that they have booked him with the right people and light gasoline up behind him to really push this thing to make it work. It's just been this little tease. We see Jacob's skills. We see his talent. We see his popularity is just catching on fire. … Like you can see the top of the hill, but you ain't got over yet. You know what I mean? Like I don't even think he on the porch yet. He should be in the house having some sweet tea by now," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see whether Triple H and his creative team improve the current product after seeing the rise in fans' disappointment over the months.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications