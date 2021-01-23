"They haven't done it for years" - WCW legend Disco Inferno reveals biggest issue with WWE PPV's right now 

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently gave his take on WWE pay-per-views right now and the biggest issue with them.

On the latest edition of Time Out on Vince Russo's The Brand, WCW legend Disco Inferno discussed the biggest issue with WWE pay-per-views right now. Inferno said that since the pay-per-views are all on the Network and WWE isn't looking for pay-per-view buys, they are treated like bigger television shows. Inferno stated that there aren't any big angles booked particularly for pay-per-views. He added that WWE is stuck in a holding pattern right now. Here's what Disco Inferno had to say:

"You've got to understand though, the way they book these shows ever since they've gone on the Network, they're not booking to make $50-$60 PPV buys. The shows are now just a part of the Network subscription. They're technically not even PPV's and we've seen over the years that they haven't treated them like... they actually treat them more as shows for people to watch, to leave you a hook, to watch the show on Monday. It's like they're literally doing another TV show that's viewed as a bigger show in the middle of all their programming. So they don't really go balls to the wall in the booking of angles for these things. They haven't done it for years because bro you'll only get $9.99 and like 95% the people have the Network anyway. That's the way I've always looked at it. I think it's been going like that for years. The effort into drawing big numbers and drawing money isn't there. They're just in a holding pattern."

The WWE Royal Rumble match card so far

Only two matches have been announced for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view so far other than the two Rumble matches.

Kevin Owens will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match. On the RAW side, Goldberg will be facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.