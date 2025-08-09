“They have not earned that” - Ex-WWE employee unwilling to pay for PLEs on ESPN (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced a significant deal starting in 2026, which will see the promotion move all of its PLEs to ESPN's DTC service. The United States audience has been accessing the PLEs on Peacock currently, but this deal with the sports media company marks a massive shift for the promotion.

Ad

Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo recently shared his views on the promotion's latest deal. It has faced significant backlash from fans due to the increase in pricing. Fans can access PLEs on Peacock for $10.99 per month, but to view the same content on ESPN, they will have to pay $29.99 per month.

Vince Russo was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that he doesn't blame WWE for moving to ESPN, as they want to make money.

Ad

Trending

"You go in business to make money. That's why the WWE is making money. That is their number one priority. And I don't blame them for that at all. If they feel they can get another 30 bucks out of these people, go for it. What it really comes down to, is your personal choice."

Ad

However, he also said that he won't be spending that much for a PLE as they haven't earned it.

"I know my whole philosophy has always been I work very hard for my money, and I have no problem shelling my money over for things that I enjoy, but you have to earn it. I'm not going to give it away to you. You have to earn my money. And I'll tell you right now, no way in hell would I pay $30 for a PLE. They have not earned that," Russo said. [24:09 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This deal with ESPN has made waves over the internet recently, with many fans criticizing the deal. However, everyone within the company is very excited about the move to ESPN, according to former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen how the move will work out in the months to come.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE