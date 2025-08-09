“They have not earned that” - Ex-WWE employee unwilling to pay for PLEs on ESPN (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced a significant deal starting in 2026, which will see the promotion move all of its PLEs to ESPN's DTC service. The United States audience has been accessing the PLEs on Peacock currently, but this deal with the sports media company marks a massive shift for the promotion.
Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo recently shared his views on the promotion's latest deal. It has faced significant backlash from fans due to the increase in pricing. Fans can access PLEs on Peacock for $10.99 per month, but to view the same content on ESPN, they will have to pay $29.99 per month.
Vince Russo was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that he doesn't blame WWE for moving to ESPN, as they want to make money.
"You go in business to make money. That's why the WWE is making money. That is their number one priority. And I don't blame them for that at all. If they feel they can get another 30 bucks out of these people, go for it. What it really comes down to, is your personal choice."
However, he also said that he won't be spending that much for a PLE as they haven't earned it.
"I know my whole philosophy has always been I work very hard for my money, and I have no problem shelling my money over for things that I enjoy, but you have to earn it. I'm not going to give it away to you. You have to earn my money. And I'll tell you right now, no way in hell would I pay $30 for a PLE. They have not earned that," Russo said. [24:09 onwards]
This deal with ESPN has made waves over the internet recently, with many fans criticizing the deal. However, everyone within the company is very excited about the move to ESPN, according to former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen how the move will work out in the months to come.
Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.
Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE