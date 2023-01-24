"They exposed Triple H" - Fans go berserk after The Bella Twins accuse WWE of neglecting Women's Evolution on RAW XXX

The Bella Twins have accused WWE of not showcasing the Women's Evolution on RAW XXX. Meanwhile, fans of the company went berserk on Twitter as they shared their take on the situation.

RAW XXX featured several legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Alundra Blayze, and Ric Flair. Brock Lesnar made a destructive return at the end of the show.

However, The Bella Twins felt that the women's evolution was not showcased sufficiently. They further accused the company of leaving Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) out of the show because she's too over with the fans.

"How didn’t they showcase anything from the women’s evolution? Cause Sasha Banks is in there and they’re like, 'we can’t, Mercedes [Varnado] is too over, we can’t say her name.' That’s fine. When you do what they don’t want you to do, they’re gonna show you," Nikki Bella said.

Brie Bella further stated:

"But also the way we did our matches over there. There’s a bunch of us, there’s a couple other girls and Raya, there’s a bunch of us they don’t wanna show."

Fans had varying reactions to the above clip featuring the Hall of Famers. Some of them are embedded below:

The Bella Twins were close to appearing on WWE RAW XXX

There was speculation that The Bella Twins could show up on the red brand's 30th-anniversary show. PWInsider reported that the former champions did fly Northeast this weekend but decided against showing up as there were potential differences with WWE.

The Bellas were mentioned during the show while Charlotte Flair cut a promo. Before this, they showed up at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match after taking a three-year hiatus from wrestling. On the February 21, 2020, episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Bella Twins have a combined three world title reigns between them. Brie Bella is a one-time Divas Champion, while Nikki Bella has won the title on two occasions. They wrestled at WrestleMania 31 when the tandem took on AJ Lee and Paige in a losing effort.

Their last match came on RAW in 2018. Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins defeated the Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan.

