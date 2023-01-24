Hall of Famer duo did not appear on RAW XXX due to differences with WWE over their booking - Reports

WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella could not make it to RAW XXX tonight, and we may have the potential reason behind it.

The WWE Universe celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The company pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable night as several legends and Hall of Famers were present on the show, besides a couple of title matches.

However, The Bella Twins were not present on the special edition of the red brand despite being an integral part of the company's women's revolution.

PWInsider recently reported that the duo did fly Northeast this weekend but eventually decided not to appear on RAW XXX. The news source also added that their absence could be because of differences with the company over their planned appearances.

It should be noted that Brie and Nikki were not showcased in any form on tonight's show. The duo was, however, mentioned by Charlotte Flair during a promo.

The Bella Twins slammed WWE for not mentioning former stars on RAW XXX

The Bella Twins went on their Instagram Live after the show, where they slammed WWE for not acknowledging the Women's Revolution on RAW XXX.

The duo also stated that the company does not want to raise its hat to Mercedes Monè (fka Sasha Banks) and Saraya (fka Paige) for their work for the women’s division.

"How didn’t they showcase anything from the women’s evolution? Cause Sasha Banks is in there and they’re like, 'we can’t, Mercedes is too over, we can’t say her name.' [...] That’s fine. When you do they what they don’t want you to do, they’re gonna show you," Nikki Bella said.

Brie added:

"But also, the way we did our matches over there. There’s a bunch of us, there’s a couple other girls and Saraya, there’s a bunch of us they don’t wanna show."

Saraya quickly acknowledged the duo's support as she took to Twitter to reciprocate the love. You can check out the AEW star's tweet below:

Sasha Banks and Saraya played an instrumental role in taking the WWE's women's division to the heights it has reached today. The duo is, however, no longer associated with the company. While Saraya is now a part of All Elite Wrestling, Banks recently made her NJPW debut.

Did you miss The Bella Twins on RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments below.

