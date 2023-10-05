"They are fighting an uphill battle" - Wrestling veteran blasts WWE for failing NXT call-ups (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently mentioned how WWE was failing most of its NXT call-ups by not giving them a proper introduction or a reason for fans to be invested in them.

While several performers rose from NXT to become massive stars on the main roster, many failed to translate their success on the developmental brand when brought to the bigger stage. Most of those situations are a result of the characters not connecting with fans, owing to various reasons, including lack of screen time.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that most NXT stars never get a formal introduction when they are called up.

Vince Russo added that since the promotion rarely makes fans aware of who the characters are, viewers have little reason to root for them when they get into the ring.

"There is no formal introduction. There are no vignettes; there's no telling us about this person before we see them. Bro, that's a six to eight-week process. When you literally cut that out, and you're throwing someone on TV that we don't have a clue who this is, and they are just in wrestling matches, they are fighting an uphill battle," said Vince Russo. [6:11 - 6:36]

Vince Russo on WWE SmackDown moving back to the USA Network

On a previous episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts about SmackDown moving back to the USA Network once its five-year deal with Fox expires next year in October.

Vince Russo explained that it was a loss for WWE as the show would be airing on a smaller platform compared to Fox.

"I think that's a big loss. I think that's a big step backward. Come on, guys, this ain't me being anti-WWE; I'm talking from a business point of view. Bro, you're going from a major, major network back to cable television, and even though, bro, part of the announcement was WWE was going to do four prime-time shows a year. Now, they didn't specify if they are going to be on USA or NBC. I mean, are they gonna be Saturday Night Main Events? That's really nice. Being able to put it on prime time, if it's NBC, is great; that's a cool thing," said Vince Russo.

As for RAW and NXT, they would reportedly find a new home soon, with many platforms in the running to acquire their broadcasting rights.

