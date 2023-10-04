"They are finally seeing what kind of talent he really has" - Wrestling legend heaps massive praise on Shinsuke Nakamura's work in WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently spoke about how WWE was finally taking note of Shinsuke Nakamura's remarkable skills and giving him something worthwhile to do.

Since he turned heel and began feuding with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, fans have seen a different side of Shinsuke Nakamura. He has come across as extremely menacing in his promos and a genuine threat to The Messiah's gold. Whether or not Nakamura manages to usurp Rollins at Fastlane 2023 and hold the championship over his shoulder remains to be seen.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long lauded Nakamura's work. The Hall of Famer said though the Japanese star had been in WWE for long, the company only now identified the kind of talent he possessed.

"He's been there for a while, and finally, they discovered him. They are finally seeing what kind of talent he really has." [2:24 - 2:31]

Bill Apter praises Shinsuke Nakamura's promo work on WWE RAW

During the same chat, Bill Apter spoke about how Nakamura's promos and interviews in recent weeks had elevated his feud with Seth Rollins.

The veteran journalist believes that though he might not be the favorite to defeat Rollins, Nakamura has convinced fans with his mic work that he belongs at the top.

"He's an excellent performer, and his interviews (...) 'Seth Rollins, I know how your back works' [mimics Shinsuke Nakamura]. His interviews are very compelling. So even if you don't think he's going to win, he's drawing you into his matches with his great interviews," said Apter. [1:44 - 2:02]

Even if Nakamura falls short at Fastlane, it's safe to say he would remain a compelling presence in WWE owing to how much fans love to hate his heel avatar.

