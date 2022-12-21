"They flopped the very next week" - Wrestling veteran points out major flaw in the Bobby Lashley storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bobby Lashley not showing up on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lashley lost his cool with WWE officials last week after a poor call prevented him from getting a shot at WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. In the chaos that followed, The All Might manhandled some officials, leading to Adam Pearce firing him. Pearce later rehired him and was seen on the phone this week, trying to convince him to return to work.

In this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Lashley should have been part of the show after last week's events.

"There was a Lashley recap. The guy got fired last week. How did we not get comments from him?"

The former writer also mentioned that WWE blew the angle too quickly. He mentioned that Adam Pearce reinstating Lashley completely diluted the entire segment from last week's show, where he fired The All Mighty.

"Why is he rehired now? So the fact that he got fired at the end of the show, that was supposed to be the cliffhanger, they flopped the very next week." [12:10 - 12:50]

MVP teased reforming the Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley his week

In a backstage segment on RAW, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly tried to get word on Bobby Lashley's status from Adam Pearce. He confirmed that it was only a matter of time before Lashley returned.

MVP then appeared and confronted Pearce on the whole issue with Bobby Lashley, indicating that WWE might be looking to reform The Hurt Business again.

As the two men walked off to Pearce's office, a referee informed them of another Bloodline attack. This time, the victims included Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. This could be another subtle hint that the Hurt Business could band together once again.

