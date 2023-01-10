"They can't get heat on the guy that only owns one shirt" - Wrestling veteran hints at The Bloodline possibly being buried on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The Bloodline once again set its sights on Kevin Owens. This week's episode of RAW kick-started with a match between Owens and Baron Corbin.

Following a victory for Owens, The Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked him. However, The Prizefighter used steel chairs as equalizers to get the upper hand in the heated brawl.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned how The Bloodline failed to get heat on themselves despite having the number advantage.

"It's a three-on-one and they don't get heat on the babyface, bro? And this is The Bloodline that's gonna kill people and they are taking over shows. They can't get heat on the guy that only owns one shirt. Come on, bro," said Vince Russo. [28:52-29:09]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Vince Russo mocked The Bloodline's brawl with Kevin Owens

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of The Bloodline and Kevin Owens' confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he mocked how the heels and babyfaces punched each other, claiming they 'hit each other like girls'.

"So, Owens starts fighting with The Usos. They are hitting each other like freaking girls. [mocks the fighting] They are hitting each other like girls. I hate to keep going back to this. There's an eight-week build to the pay-per-view, okay? You know what's there for eight weeks, Chris? There's heat," he said.

On RAW, The Usos were also confronted by The Judgment Day, who became the #1 contenders for the tag team championships after winning a Tag Team Turmoil Match.

KO, meanwhile, will be in action against Sami Zayn on the upcoming episode of SmackDown before facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

What did you make of Kevin Owens' brawl on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes