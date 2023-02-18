"They are going to bring him in" - 7-time champion could get involved in Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns, feels veteran (Exclusive)

On paper, the upcoming match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns looks even more exciting than WrestleMania's scheduled main event. While a fair share of fans back Zayn to become the new world champion, Dutch Mantell doesn't expect a title change to happen at Elimination Chamber and felt there were multiple ways to protect Sami, one that included Kevin Owens.

It's not out of the realm of possibility to foresee Sami Zayn dethroning Roman Reigns, as he's being perceived as a legitimate ratings mover backstage.

Zayn might have raised his stock in WWE, but Dutch Mantell still stated that the company would not put the undisputed titles on the Canadian star.

The legendary manager fully expects Roman Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; however, he has warned the company about how they plan on presenting a Sami Zayn loss in the superstar's hometown of Montreal.

Here's what Mantell had to say on this week's Smack Talk:

"You could make that argument, and he'd (Triple H) look at you like you've lost your mind. Of course, they are not going to put it on Sami. I mean, there are a lot of ways to protect Sami. You just don't want to beat him in that town because he is over, and if he is over that strong and they just beat him, that would make the people leave with a bad taste in their mouths." [9:45 - 10:18]

As reported earlier, WWE's original plan was for Jey Uso to turn on Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, which would have enabled Kevin Owens to rejoin the angle on the road to WrestleMania.

Dutch Mantell said that WWE might not take a detour from the creative direction as he predicted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face The Usos at the mega show in April. Moreover, Owens could even get involved in Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' clash, as Dutch added below:

"I think they are going to involve Kevin Owens tomorrow night and set up the rest of the WrestleMania card or the match next to the main event. I think they are going to bring him in, and it's going to be Sami and Kevin vs. The Usos." [10:19 - 10:34]

Dutch Mantell's on the perfect endgame for Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline

An unlikely world championship victory for Sami Zayn would undoubtedly be a historic moment if it happened; however, Dutch Mantell didn't feel it was necessary when considering the overall narrative.

The 73-year-old noted that a title change is best suited for WrestleMania, where Owens and Zayn can end The Usos' run as the tag team champions.

Mantell urged WWE to let the angle play out as intended and not negatively impact Sami's momentum as a face.

"Now, you change some belts there. And you can leave your crowd happy," continued Mantell. "Don't throw the baby with the bathwater; I mean, let it play out. Once you've got something this strong and this hot, and I think they have their paths already mapped out, they are ready to cash their cheques already." [10:35 - 11:00]

