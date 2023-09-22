"They are going to find it" - Endeavor could do background checks on everyone in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how Endeavor Group could conduct background verification checks on everyone in WWE.

Earlier this month, WWE and UFC officially merged to become a single entity called TKO Group Holdings under the umbrella of Endeavor. This was followed by many layoffs in the office department and the active roster. Considering how things have gone down in recent days, it's anyone's guess what would happen next.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Endeavor Group could initiate a background check on those in the company to identify those with a troubled past. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that as part of the process, the management could go through the social media accounts of its employees and take necessary action if they find anything problematic.

"Is Endeavor gonna start checking the background of these people? Come on, look at who's there in the Hall of Fame. This ain't the boys club, bro. And you know, with social media, everyone on that roster; if there is a mark, they are going to find it, bro," said Vince Russo. [6:52 - 7:22]

Vince Russo was furious over Chad Gable losing on WWE RAW

One of the most perplexing moments from this week's RAW was Chad Gable losing to Bronson Reed. On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted WWE for having Gable lose despite gaining incredible momentum in recent weeks.

Russo added that the company was likely to follow the predictable path of pitting Otis against Reed at the upcoming edition of the show.

"We're gonna put Bronson over Gable, so next week we can have Otis and Bronson. That's how they book. That's all this is guys. How can we get another match next week? That's all the show freaking is, that's it," said Vince Russo.

Considering Gable has become one of the most faces on Monday nights, it'll be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for him next.

