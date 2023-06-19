"They gonna attack him" - WWE fans predict the outcome of The Bloodline's Civil War at Money in the Bank

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was an eventful one as Jey Uso finally decided to Superkick Roman Reigns and walk out of The Bloodline. The company has now announced a big tag team match involving the current and former members of The Bloodline, and fans can’t help but pick sides.

Jey Uso chose his brother Jimmy over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. He superkicked The Tribal Chief to make a statement before The Usos took him down with a double superkick.

Solo Sikoa is now the only one with Reigns. He will join his Tribal Chief to take on The Usos in a tag team match dubbed "Civil War" at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England.

Many fans expected WWE to take such a route in the storyline. Now, the WWE Universe is trying to predict the outcome of the match.

Some believe that The Usos will come out on top in the contest. They also feel that The Enforcer will have a major role to play in the outcome of the match.

Check out the reactions below:

Edgar Moreno 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @ConcacafEdgar

They gonna attack him and the MITB winner will cash in @WrestleOps Solo gonna turn on RomanThey gonna attack him and the MITB winner will cash in @WrestleOps Solo gonna turn on Roman They gonna attack him and the MITB winner will cash in

Meanwhile, others believe that Roman Reigns will emerge victorious once again. The leader of The Bloodline will be looking to teach Jimmy and Jey a lesson following their betrayals.

Maine @ThaMaineEvent @WrestleOps Can’t wait for Jimmy to reveal he was still working for Roman and this was Jeys tribal chief test and he failed smh @WrestleOps Can’t wait for Jimmy to reveal he was still working for Roman and this was Jeys tribal chief test and he failed smh

The match can go either way, and the outcome will likely lead to some new storylines down the road. The creative team could end The Bloodline completely at Money in the Bank 2023 or add some new members to the faction to let it grow once again.

Fans aren’t happy with The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns not defending his title at WWE Money in the Bank

Most fans are excited to see the upcoming match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and The Usos. It will be a memorable contest between the two sides that will likely shake up the landscape of the blue brand.

However, many in the WWE Universe are unhappy with the leader of The Bloodline not defending his titles again. Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Is Roman Reigns really not going to defend the Title from WrestleMania until SummerSlam? Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos just announced for WWE Money In The Bank. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos just announced for WWE Money In The Bank. https://t.co/AGv6FLcI53 As much as I love thisIs Roman Reigns really not going to defend the Title from WrestleMania until SummerSlam? twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc… As much as I love thisIs Roman Reigns really not going to defend the Title from WrestleMania until SummerSlam? twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc…

It’s been a long time since The Tribal Chief last defended his championship. He hasn't done much to elevate its value over the past few months. It’s almost like the creative team wants to focus more on the faction than the title itself.

Do you think Roman Reigns should have defended his championship at Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes