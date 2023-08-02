"They hear the pop every time" - 36-year-old star claims WWE is aware of LA Knight's growing popularity 

A WWE star recently praised LA Knight and claimed that the company is well aware of his popularity.

Knight has not been booked like a star, but the WWE Universe has chosen to make him one. The veteran has an undeniable charisma about him that wrestling fans have gravitated to. Despite the incredible reactions the veteran is receiving, he still hasn't been given a meaningful win or storyline on the main roster. Knight will be competing in the SlimJim Battle Royal this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter praised the 40-year-old superstar. McAfee claimed that the WWE hears the pop for LA Knight every time and it is reminiscent of the Attitude Era:

"I got the chance to meet him. I'm like, 'Hey buddy, I'm a massive fan of yours.' Didn't really use him or anything. Then he was Max Dupri, which was something, certainly, but wasn't the whole LA Knight. Now that he's getting to be himself and kind of do everything he's done for his entire career, I'm incredibly happy for him. The pops he's getting whenever his music hits are f**king Attitude Era pops. WWE knows. They know that guy is...they hear the pop every time," said McAfee.

Pat McAfee added that he believes Triple H is in charge of creative and has to be hearing the reaction from wrestling fans toward LA Knight:

"Triple H, who I believe is running creative, I'm not behind the scenes and don't know what's going on over there, but I believe they hear them. They know. He's good. I told him numerous times how big of a fan I am of him. At that time, I don't think he was necessarily taking compliments as well because he wasn't able to do his thing. Now, I'm super pumped for him," added McAfee. [H/T: Fightful]

The YEAH! Movement @YEAHMovement_



“I’m incredibly happy for him. The pops he’s getting whenever his music hits are fucking attitude era pops.” -Pat McAfee



#YEAHMovement #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1oGykpdO2J LA Knight was discussed yesterday on The Pat McAfee Show and the guys had nothing but great things to say about the megastar.“I’m incredibly happy for him. The pops he’s getting whenever his music hits are fucking attitude era pops.” -Pat McAfee

Former WWE Champion takes a shot at LA Knight

Wrestling veteran Sheamus has taken a shot at Knight ahead of their singles match this Friday on SmackDown.

WWE official Adam Pearce announced the match after the two superstars were announced for the SlimJim Battle Royal this Saturday night at SummerSlam. Ahead of their bout this Friday night, Sheamus took to Twitter to claim that Knight is sh*t, as seen in the post below.

A victory over The Celtic Warrior this Friday on SmackDown would give Knight some momentum heading into SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see if the company finally decides to push the veteran following the premium live event this weekend.

Would you like to see LA Knight get a major push following SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.