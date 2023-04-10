"They hit a f*****g home run" - UFC President Dana White heaps praise on current WWE Superstar

UFC President Dana White has shared his honest thoughts on YouTube sensation Logan Paul's run in WWE.

The Maverick has been competing in the company since his first match at WrestleMania 38, which saw him team up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match, which they won. He went on to have singles matches against The A-Lister at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

He left many fans impressed with each of his bouts, as he always put on a good performance. Before joining the Stamford-based promotion, Paul had a hand in boxing, and he currently has a sponsorship deal with the UFC to promote his beverage brand, Prime.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White showered praise on Logan Paul, stating that WWE hit a home run by signing him. He described the latter as a talented and amazing athlete.

"Look at Logan Paul. Have you seen his wrestling? I don't know jack s**t about wrestling okay, but let me tell you what I do know. They hit a f*****g home run with that guy, absolute home run. He is incredibly talented, he's an amazing athlete. And yes, I was blown away by watching him. So obviously, if you have a scenario where somebody is that good and could go over to the WWE it's going to happen," said White. [6:11-6:45]

Logan Paul wants to become a WWE and UFC Champion

The Maverick's biggest challenge in wrestling came when he took on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although he lost the bout, his performance was lauded by fans.

While speaking to BT Sport, Logan Paul disclosed that he wants to become the first person to hold a championship in wrestling, MMA, and boxing.

"There was a part of me that really wanted to become a WWE Champion, a UFC champion, and a boxing champion. That feels impossible and it'll probably never be done ever. But if I just decided to, like really decided to, something tells me I could probably do it... What are we chasing here? The answer would be legacy, so how important is that to me to... be remembered forever if I became a triple champ in three different industries?" said Paul.

Logan Paul had an incredible match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The Visionary handed the social media megastar his second loss in a singles competition after defeating him with the stomp.

