"They are just going to go through the motions" - WWE veteran fears SmackDown might dip in quality after USA Network move (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE may get complacent and not put enough effort when SmackDown moves to USA Network next year.

It was recently announced that SmackDown will return to the USA Network in October 2024 after its deal with Fox expires. The blue brand has reached greater heights in recent years, with both ratings and the show's quality improving.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated there's a chance SmackDown's quality might take a hit once it moves to USA Network. Vince Russo added that since USA Network is not as big a platform as Fox is, he fears the company might simply go through the motions rather than putting in genuine efforts to make the show must-see viewing every week.

"Because SmackDown went to USA Network, does USA Network think SmackDown is going to pull the same numbers that it did while it was on FOX? Bro, I'm telling you, if it's like anything we have seen if SmackDown is now on USA Network, they are just going to go through the motions with SmackDown like they do with RAW because that's how they are going to look at it. This is the USA Network. This is not network television. This is not FOX, and we need to put in half the effort on this show than we did on FOX," said Vince Russo. [6:25 - 7:06]

WWE RAW and NXT may move from the USA Network

While the USA Network will be the new home of WWE SmackDown from October 2024, RAW and NXT might be gearing up to move to other platforms. A recent report suggested that the Monday and Tuesday night shows' time on the USA Network could be up next year with them being shopped elsewhere.

However, it was also noted that the shows might not face much trouble finding new homes as several players, including streaming platforms, have expressed interest in acquiring the broadcasting rights. Fans can expect things to become clear in the coming weeks and months regarding RAW and NXT's future on USA Network.

