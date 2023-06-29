"They killed me the whole time" - Former superstar believes WWE "weren't ready" for massive return

Over the years, several veterans have returned to WWE for a second stint with the promotion. While some get a massive push from the creative team, others don't. Rob Van Dam recently commented on his in-ring return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2013.

The Hall of Fame returned to WWE in June 2013 for a brief run with the company. Besides a few memorable matches, RVD was not featured in any notable feuds during his tenure.

On his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD discussed why his last run in WWE failed to pick up steam. He said that the company wasn't ready for him and had plans for other performers but not for him.

"When I went back in 2014 [2013], it suc*ed, and they weren't ready for me. I guess they didn't have plans for me. They had plans with [sic] all these other guys, and then they just kind of threw me on the schedule, I agreed to do five weeks, and it was like 88 matches. It was, you know, to work with the young guys, but it did nothing for me." [From 0:01 to 0:20]

Van Dam added that he did complain about his creative direction despite not being booked in compelling angles:

"They killed me the whole time. And I waited till the very last. Last of the last to say anything because, like I said, I'm not a complainer and to my benefit (...) That's the way that I handled it. I waited, and since then, I was told to notify them when I was ready, so maybe that's back where we are. I don't know." [From 0:20 to 0:44]

Possible reason why WWE does not book Rob Van Dam more often

On an episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, RVD explained how his laid-back personality causes people to think he lacks passion for the sport. He believes that could be why the Stamford-based promotion does not often reach out to him about returning.

"I think maybe that’s why [misconception about RVD lacking passion] WWE doesn’t really f*** with me that much,” Van Dam said. “I don’t know, but I’m still wrestling, and I don’t want it bad enough to be [begging them]. Even forwarding my own plans and ideas, ‘I’ll do this, I can work with this guy. We can do this and this.’ I don’t even want it that much. That’s not me. That’s not the way my brain works."

