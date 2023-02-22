"They were killing me" - 62-year-old veteran praises Becky Lynch and popular WWE Superstar following their Elimination Chamber promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's WrestleMania promo at Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, WWE released a trailer for the upcoming WrestleMania Hollywood, where The Visionary and Lynch portrayed DC comic book characters The Joker and The Batman respectively. The promo was cinematic and very well executed.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that both Rollins and Lynch's performance was valuable and properly implemented.

He further heaped praise on the couple and stated how much he liked the segment.

"That was very very valuable. They're very very very very well done. They were killing me in that opening segment with Sami. They went through every chant they knew man. I was like, 'oh my God.'" (45:40-46:40)

Vince Russo said that Trish Stratus might join Becky Lynch and Lita for their match

Vince Russo stated that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus might join Becky Lynch and Lita on RAW.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo spoke about Trish's ongoing problems and mentioned that the latter might return to the ring to help Lynch out.

"That's next week? So WrestleMania will be the six-woman tag match? I've read about some problems with Trish with travel. Have you heard anything about this?" Russo continued, "There's gotta be something going on, I would think."

He further recalled the Attitude Era and stated that those women at the time were so good that he couldn't figure out who to support.

He detailed:

"I was watching the Attitude Era today and Sable slapped Luna. The place became unglued. And they've got all the women. I don't know. I don't know what girls I'm supposed to care about and why I'm supposed to care about them."

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Becky Lynch going forward on the Road to WrestleMania.

