"They know who to call" - 29-year-old star boasts about her recent matches in WWE

A WWE Superstar is very proud of themselves following last night's edition of RAW.

Last night's episode of RAW was a very eventful show. Cody Rhodes was the guest on Miz TV and got into a shouting match with Dominik Mysterio. Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest, and two more superstars qualified for Money in the Bank.

Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match during last night's edition of WWE RAW. Becky defeated Sonya Deville to earn her way into the match on July 1st, but Deville is still proud of herself.

Sonya Deville took to Twitter today following her loss to Becky Lynch on RAW and boasted about her recent appearances for the company. She poked fun at Becky Lynch's "Big Time Becks" nickname and suggested that people start calling her "Big Time Sonya:"

"Call me Big Time Sonya. When they need a star they know who to call 📞 🌟," tweeted Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville reflects on her journey with WWE RAW star

Sonya Deville recently reflected on her journey with a recently returned WWE Superstar.

Chelsea Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley, who then went on to win the match and capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Green is now part of a tag team with Deville, and the duo battled for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships last week on RAW. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler eventually won the titles. Despite the recent losses, Deville noted on Twitter that she and Green had come a long way since joining the Tough Enough reality TV show:

"I’d say we did alright Chels 😉," tweeted Deville.

Deville has had a very interesting career as a WWE Superstar so far. She has never won a title but did serve as an authority figure alongside Adam Pearce for some time. It will be interesting to see if Green and Deville emerge as contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships moving forward.

