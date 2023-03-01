"They don't like Roman Reigns" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts about The Tribal Chief (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has picked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He also pointed out that though fans may not like Reigns, they respect him.

The Tribal Chief has been on a tear for close to three years, with 2022 being the most exceptional year of his career. Not only did Roman Reigns remain undefeated, but he also became the Undisputed Universal Champion after besting Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title contest at WrestleMania 38. The Bloodline leader has looked invincible, and it's hard to imagine him getting pinned by anyone.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell picked Reigns as "Male Wrestler of the Year" because he's been featured the most in WWE in the last three years. Furthermore, Mantell chose Sami Zayn as the second-best male wrestler of 2022.

"You gotta go with Roman Reigns. He's the one to be featured for three years, and he's held the title for something like 600 days. And I gotta give Sami Zayn a close number two, not a close number two, but a number two," said Dutch Mantell. (2:00 - 2:20)

He explained that although Zayn may not have had many in-ring outings in 2022, fans can relate to his character. Dutch Mantell also mentioned that, unlike Sami Zayn, even though fans didn't like Roman Reigns, they did respect him.

"Because what he did was not necessarily in-ring action, but he gave connectivity to the fans. They feel him. He's like one of them, and Sami doesn't even like he's walked by a gym, but he goes in there, and he's just like them; he's not muscled up, and they like him. They don't like Roman much, but they do respect him," added Dutch Mantell. (2:22 - 3:04)

Check out the full video below:

D-Von Dudley also picked Roman Reigns as the Male Wrestler of the Year

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, another one of our panelists, D-Von Dudley, also chose Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022. He explained that there wasn't anybody even close to Reigns' level in terms of popularity and added that he was incapable of doing anything wrong in his current form.

"Now, fast forward to some years later, and they have exactly what they have been trying to do. He's one of the most over superstars in the business today. Right now, I don't think there's anybody as over Roman. He's clicking every cylinder, and as far as I'm concerned, he can't do anything wrong right now not only with the Bloodline storyline, but he's truly the head of the table," added-D-Von Dudley.

CRAZY montreal’s silence after roman winning was giving brock ending taker’s streak at WM 30. CRAZY https://t.co/FEgvxPdNkq

Roman Reigns is set to face his toughest challenge yet at WrestleMania 39, where Cody Rhodes challenges him for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

