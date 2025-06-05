“They’ll also fire you for doing your job” - Former WWE authority figure is irate after R-Truth’s release (Exclusive)

WWE opting not to renew R-Truth's contract has left everyone in shock ever since the news first broke out this past Sunday. The 53-year-old is one of the most loved wrestlers in and out of the ring, and seeing him leave WWE has left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths.

Many current stars are also not pleased with this decision, given Truth's long association with the company. He had been a fan favorite during his entire run, and given his vast experience, the former 24/7 Champion had a lot to offer even behind the scenes as well.

Speaking about R-Truth's impending departure in the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long shared his views on the matter. The former SmackDown General Manager claimed that WWE was the only company that could fire anyone, regardless of whether they did their job or not.

"So WWE, like I said, I love them to death, but they're the only company that I know they'll fire you for not doing your job, and they'll also fire you for doing your job. And I'm living proof of that," Long said. [From 4:35 onwards]

He also added that being released was just a part of the pro wrestling business, and it ultimately boiled down to who was in charge.

"This is the business. This job here is not promised to you. You can go in today and not have a job tomorrow. But my thing is this: with a guy like R-Truth, you know, very entertaining. I mean, [he] did everything that he was asked to do. There's always something that you can do behind stage. So I'm just saying, you know, it ain't about that. It's about who's in charge," Long said. [From 3:56 onwards]

R-Truth is set to leave the company following the expiration of his current contract. It remains to be seen what the 53-year-old will do next. He could decide to hang up his wrestling boots or ply his trade somewhere else.

